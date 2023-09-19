78°F
Education

Parents to protest outside CCSD administrative center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Parents will be holding a rally Tuesday outside a Clark County School District office to push for teacher raises.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the district’s administrative center on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

Last week, the district declared an impasse in collective bargaining with the Clark County Education Association after 11 negotiation sessions since late March. The matter now heads to arbitration.

Members of the teachers union have protested for a couple of months, including thousands of educators who demonstrated outside two school board meetings in August and filled the meeting room.

“Payday rallies,” which began in early August, continue outside of schools. And CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita said Thursday that a “very large event” will be held in the near future.

In late July, the school district filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to prevent a future teacher strike. Last month, the union filed a motion to dismiss and a court hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Last week, the district filed an emergency motion in the case aiming to stop “rolling sickouts” that led to one-day closures at eight schools and disrupted operations at a handful of others since Sept. 1. The union has denied any involvement.

A district judge ruled that a teacher strike had occurred and issued a preliminary injunction.

The union filed a notice of appeal and emergency motion for stay with the Nevada Supreme Court, which denied the emergency motion Friday. The appeal remains pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

