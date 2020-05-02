Phys. Ed. & Health: The science of soccer

CCSD science and physical education staff explain the physics of soccer, the science of breathing and show ways you can exercise at home.

CCSD science teacher Heather Mangham of Vail Pittman Elementary gives a lesson on soccer with a heavy focus on physics.

She then goes over the science of breathing and shows how students can work on their engineering skills at home.

Next, Kyle “Mr. Z” Zimmerman of Pittman Elementary wraps up the lessons learned about science and sport.

For more distance learning lessons from Clark County School District, the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Cox, visit reviewjournal.com/distancelearning.