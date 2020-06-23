Plan surfaces for reopening Clark County schools

A plan to reopen Clark County schools emerged ahead of schedule Tuesday morning, with The Associated Press reporting that students will return to district schools on a schedule of alternating days or weeks.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Off days will be reserved for cleaning, according to the AP, with students logging in from home when they’re not in the classroom.

The news came days before an official plan is due in front of the Board of Trustees, which is set to hear the recommendations compiled by staff on Thursday. The item is listed only for discussion, with a vote to follow at the July 9 meeting.

Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 10.

District representatives said Tuesday that the district will not comment on the reopening plan reported by the AP and does not plan to release anything official until Thursday, when documents for the board meeting will become available online.

The Clark County Education Association on Tuesday afternoon also released a list of demands related to reopening schools, including ensuring COVID-19 testing for all employees returning to work, as well as follow-up tests later in the year.

The union also would like to see personal protective equipment made available for employees and students, as well as social distancing and sanitizing practices in place in classrooms, schools and buses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

