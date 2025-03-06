56°F
Education

Police: Child detained near middle school while carrying fake gun

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left: Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner and Jhone Ebert. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left: Jesse Welsh, Ben Shuldiner and Jhone Ebert. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 6:08 pm
 

A child was detained Wednesday near a west Las Vegas middle school after police received reports of a child carrying a gun, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they received the report about the gun around 1:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Redwood Street, which is near Grant Sawyer Middle School. The school is near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Hacienda Avenue.

After the child was detained, the gun was determined to not be real. Police said there is “no longer a threat to the school.”

An investigation was ongoing.

On Feb. 27, a student at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas brought a gun to campus that was confiscated by Clark County School District police, according to a statement shared by the Clark County School District.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

