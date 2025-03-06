Police: Child detained near middle school while carrying fake gun

A child was detained Wednesday near a west Las Vegas middle school after Las Vegas police received reports of a child carrying a gun.

Police said they received the report about the gun around 1:50 p.m. in the 5400 block of Redwood Street, which is near Grant Sawyer Middle School. The school is near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Hacienda Avenue.

After the child was detained, the gun was determined to not be real. Police said there is “no longer a threat to the school.”

An investigation was ongoing.

On Feb. 27, a student at Tom Williams Elementary School in North Las Vegas brought a gun to campus that was confiscated by Clark County School District police, according to a statement shared by the Clark County School District.

