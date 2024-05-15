Police find gun in vehicle in southwest valley high school parking lot
A Las Vegas high school was placed on soft lockdown and a man was arrested after police discovered a gun in a car stopped in the school’s parking lot.
Sierra Vista High School was on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning because of police activity near the school.
Principal Jessica Lovell said in a statement that police stopped a vehicle during the lockdown in the school’s parking lot and found a firearm.
An adult was arrested, and “there was no threat to the school,” Lovell said.
Lovell said students remained in their classrooms and continued learning during the lockdown.