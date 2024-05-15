93°F
Education

Police find gun in vehicle in southwest valley high school parking lot

Sierra Vista High School at 8100 W. Robindale Road in Las Vegas. (Google streetview)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 4:14 pm
 

Sierra Vista High School was on a soft lockdown Wednesday morning because of police activity near the school.

Principal Jessica Lovell said in a statement that police stopped a vehicle during the lockdown in the school’s parking lot and found a firearm.

An adult was arrested, and “there was no threat to the school,” Lovell said.

Lovell said students remained in their classrooms and continued learning during the lockdown.

