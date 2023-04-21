73°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Police presence upped at Henderson school after online threat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2023 - 8:40 pm
 
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

School police will increase their presence at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson on Friday after threatening social media posts were shared online.

The Clark County School District Police Department said Thursday it was aware of rumors circulating online about a threat involving the school.

“The threat has been investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated,” a statement posted on social media read.

School police Lt. Bryan Zink said the threatening post told students not to go to school tomorrow. Sometimes, they allude to a potential shooting.

“This is another example of how one rumor can spread quickly, and evolve and change every time it’s shared,” Zink said in a text message Thursday.

Threats can be reported through SafeVoice, the state’s anonymous reporting hotline, at safevoicenv.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
2
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
3
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
4
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
Gruden argues terminated contract cannot force him into arbitration
5
Harry Reid airport arrivals delayed by wind, runway maintenance
Harry Reid airport arrivals delayed by wind, runway maintenance
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police leave behind 3 training rounds at high school after SWAT exercise
Police leave behind 3 training rounds at high school after SWAT exercise
ACLU sues CCSD for Durango High altercation video, records
ACLU sues CCSD for Durango High altercation video, records
Elderly driver dies after two-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Elderly driver dies after two-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley
‘There’s no way to solve it’: School fight videos spread on social media
‘There’s no way to solve it’: School fight videos spread on social media
Nevada lawmakers ask CCSD police to change force policies
Nevada lawmakers ask CCSD police to change force policies
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard
CCSD fires substitute who wrote racial slur on junior high whiteboard