Police presence upped at Henderson school after online threat

School police will increase their presence at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson on Friday after threatening social media posts were shared online.

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

School police will increase their presence at Thurman White Middle School in Henderson on Friday after threatening social media posts were shared online.

The Clark County School District Police Department said Thursday it was aware of rumors circulating online about a threat involving the school.

“The threat has been investigated and determined to be unsubstantiated,” a statement posted on social media read.

School police Lt. Bryan Zink said the threatening post told students not to go to school tomorrow. Sometimes, they allude to a potential shooting.

“This is another example of how one rumor can spread quickly, and evolve and change every time it’s shared,” Zink said in a text message Thursday.

Threats can be reported through SafeVoice, the state’s anonymous reporting hotline, at safevoicenv.org.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.