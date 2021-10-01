Police respond to protest over ‘possible misconduct’ at Henderson high school

Henderson police responded to a student protest at Coronado High School over “possible misconduct allegations” and confirmed officers were investigating the alleged incident.

Coronado High School at 1001 Coronado Center Dr. in Henderson is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

The Henderson Police Department responded to a student protest in front of Coronado High School over “possible misconduct allegations” and confirmed officers are investigating the alleged incident.

Police said in a news release that “a small number of ‘students’ were on scene, orderly, and obeying all laws” during the protest outside the school on Coronado Center Drive.

The statement did not specify what time the protest occurred, how long it lasted or how many people participated. It also didn’t say whether a student or employee is being investigated.

“We can also confirm an open investigation into the alleged incident,” police said. “As it is an active and open investigation, we are unable to provide anything further at this time.”

In a Friday message from the Clark County School District to Coronado High School families, the district wrote: “We know that students may have concerns about a matter regarding allegations surrounding a private off-campus event.”

“Students have the right to voice their opinions provided that it does not disrupt the educational process and attendance policies are followed as we strive to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for all students,” the district said.

It said the district is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

