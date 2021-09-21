Police shoot suspect after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas

A heavy police presence is visible around a house in the 300 block of South 11th Street, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. The man had barricaded himself in the home and police were attempting to get him. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

SWAT team arrives near the intersection of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A heavy police presence is visible around the intersection of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Police officers shot a suspect Tuesday after an hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas.

Few details were immediately available on the incident.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said at 11 a.m. police were at a house in the 300 block of South 11th Street for a report of a man with a gun. The man had barricaded himself in the home and police were attempting to get him to surrender peacefully. The standoff continued for hours before ending at midafternoon when police announced that it had become an officer-involved shooting.

Police said no officers were injured.

Roads were closed throughout the area.

Clark County School District police spokesman Bryan Zink said the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, on 315 S. 7th St., was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Students were able to go home through what Zink described as a “controlled release” of students throughout the afternoon. He did not elaborate on exactly how the students were transported home from school.

Earlier Tuesday, Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave., was put on lockdown as well due to a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Parra said in that case an individual was shot, suffering nonlife-threatening injuries, on the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Zink said the lockdown at Clark was lifted at around 10:45 a.m.

Zink said both lockdowns were put in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.