‘Possible threat’ sparks increased police presence at Las Vegas high school

A possible threat Friday led to an increased police presence at a southwest Las Vegas Valley high school, the Clark County School District said.

Parents of students at a southwest Las Vegas Valley high school were alerted Friday to a possible threat at the school, according to a release from the Clark County School District.

In an email sent out Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School principal Ian Salzman said officials were “aware of a rumor concerning a possible threat” to the school.

After an investigation by the district’s police department, the threat was deemed to be unsubstantiated, according to the release.

Salzman added there would be an increased police presence in the area of the school, which is near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Cactus Avenue.

