Power outage leads to College of Southern Nevada campus closure
The College of Southern Nevada announced a campus closure due to a power outage Thursday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the institution, CSN’s Charleston Campus was closed around 3 p.m. due to a power outage.
All classes at the campus up until 5 p.m. on Thursday were cancelled, the school said in the post.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
