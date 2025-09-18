Power outage leads to College of Southern Nevada campus closure

The College of Southern Nevada announced a campus closure due to a power outage Thursday afternoon.

College of Southern Nevada's Charleston Campus, seen here on June 21, 2023, was closed due to a power outage on Thursday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

The College of Southern Nevada announced a campus closure due to a power outage Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the institution, CSN’s Charleston Campus was closed around 3 p.m. due to a power outage.

All classes at the campus up until 5 p.m. on Thursday were cancelled, the school said in the post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

