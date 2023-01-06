59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Power outage sends Valley High School students home early

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2023 - 12:57 pm
 
Valley High School students gather in the school's cafeteria during a power outage on Friday, J ...
Valley High School students gather in the school's cafeteria during a power outage on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Quinn Steidler)

Valley High School released students early Friday because of a neighborhood power outage, school officials said.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter did not indicate whether classes were being affected and did not have an estimate on when power would be restored when she emailed parents about the outage at 8:18 a.m. The school is located on Burnham Avenue, near East Vegas Valley Drive.

The Clark County School District wrote in a message Friday afternoon that students were released early.

NV Energy reported that nearly 2,000 people in the area were without power around 1 p.m. because a pole or wiring had fallen down.

They estimated that power would be restored around 4 p.m.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Desert Oasis High School student dies following athletic event
Desert Oasis High School student dies following athletic event
2
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
3
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
5
Tribal nation paid nearly $93M for former Route 91 property on Strip
Tribal nation paid nearly $93M for former Route 91 property on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Clark County School District reports internet outage
Clark County School District reports internet outage
16-year-old flag football player dies following game at Desert Oasis
16-year-old flag football player dies following game at Desert Oasis
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Southwest flight cancellations under scrutiny as travel woes linger
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
Domestic violence victims share opinions on justice in UNLV, SafeNest study
3 juveniles arrested, 2 employees hurt in fight at northern valley high school
3 juveniles arrested, 2 employees hurt in fight at northern valley high school