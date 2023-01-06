Power outage sends Valley High School students home early

Valley High School released students early on Friday because of a neighborhood power outage, officials said.

Valley High School students gather in the school's cafeteria during a power outage on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Quinn Steidler)

Valley High School released students early Friday because of a neighborhood power outage, school officials said.

Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter did not indicate whether classes were being affected and did not have an estimate on when power would be restored when she emailed parents about the outage at 8:18 a.m. The school is located on Burnham Avenue, near East Vegas Valley Drive.

The Clark County School District wrote in a message Friday afternoon that students were released early.

NV Energy reported that nearly 2,000 people in the area were without power around 1 p.m. because a pole or wiring had fallen down.

They estimated that power would be restored around 4 p.m.

