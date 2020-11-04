Preliminary results show Hughes leading for state ed board

Preliminary election results were posted around 3:30 a.m. for the Nevada State Board of Education’s District 1 seat and three seats on the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

Preliminary election results Wednesday show Tim Hughes leading for a Clark County seat on the Nevada State Board of Education, while Lois Tarkanian, Byron Brooks and Patrick Boylan are ahead for the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

Preliminary election results were posted around 3:30 a.m. on the Clark County elections website. It shows all 125 Election Day vote centers reporting, but some mail-in ballots haven’t been received and that could lead to a different winner in close races.

Hughes and Angelo Casino faced off for the Board of Education’s District 1 seat during Tuesday’s election. The 11-member board, which consists of four elected members and seven who are appointed, is the state Department of Education’s governing body. The seat is currently held by Robert Blakely, who didn’t run for reelection.

Hughes is ahead in the race, garnering nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Casino received about 48 percent.

Hughes, who previously ran for a seat on the board in 2016, is a vice president for TNTP, a national nonprofit that aims to address educational inequity. He’s a former middle school science teacher and principal.

Casino is a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain, a public charter school in Las Vegas.

Three of the Clark County seats on the Board of Regents were also up for grabs. The board oversees the state’s public higher education system, which is made up of eight schools that serve more than 107,600 students.

Tarkanian and Bret Whipple ran for the District 2 seat. The race wasn’t on the primary ballot in June since there were only two candidates.

Tarkanian is in the lead with 60 percent of the vote, while Whipple received nearly 40 percent.

Tarkanian served for 14 years on the Las Vegas City Council until summer 2019, and was also previously a Clark County School Board trustee for 12 years and spent time as board president.

Whipple, an attorney and partner with Justice Law Center, previously served on the Board of Regents from 2003 to 2008 — two of those years as chairman — until he lost a reelection bid. He’s part of a fourth-generation Nevada ranching family.

The winner of the race will replace Regent Trevor Hayes, who did not seek re-election.

For the District 5 seat, semi-retired educator Boylan and Dr. Nick “Doc” Spirtos faced off. It’s a tight race, with Boylan garnering nearly 51 percent of the vote and Spirtos with about 49 percent. There’s a razor-thin margin between the candidates and Boylan is up by just 358 votes.

Sam Lieberman was the incumbent and was planning to seek re-election, but he died in April at age 58 while in office. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Lisa Levine in June to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Boylan is a semi-retired educator — he was a community college computer instructor for 11 years — who leads trainings on safety and emergency management. He served on the Nevada State Board of Education from 2002 to 2006.

Spirtos is medical director at Women’s Cancer Center of Nevada and previously ran for the Board of Regents in 2014.

Byron Brooks and Swadeep Nigam were vying for the District 3 seat. Brooks is leading with about 55 percent of the vote and Nigam garnered nearly 45 percent.

Brooks, who’s on the school organizational team at Twitchell Elementary School in Henderson, owns a small business called Lduna Aesthetics and Wellness Center. The Army combat veteran, who was previously a government contractor for the Defense and State departments, is also active with community suicide prevention efforts.

Nigam, who ran for the Board of Regents in 2014, is director of business development for Paul Padda Law. He currently serves on the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

The winner of that race will replace Regent Kevin Page, who did not seek re-election.

