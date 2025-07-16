President of Nevada State University to depart

The president of Nevada State University will leave her role in September, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Wednesday.

Over $60M in federal funding for Nevada’s schools on hold

The president of Nevada State University will leave her role in September, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Wednesday.

But while DeRionne Pollard steps down as president of the university, she will step up to become president of the American Association of Community Colleges, an organization that represents more than 1,000 institutions across the country.

“Serving as President of Nevada State has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life,” Pollard said in a statement. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished and deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead such a vibrant and mission-driven community. As I prepare to take on this new role at AACC, I carry with me the lessons, values, and spirit of Nevada State.”

Pollard will leave her post on Sept. 5, with her last day on campus on July 31, according to NSHE’s announcement.

Amber Lopez Lasater, who currently serves as the university’s chief of staff and strategy, will serve as officer in charge when Pollard departs, NSHE said.

When Pollard takes her role as president of the AACC in September, she will be the first woman to lead the 105-year-old organization, according to NSHE’s statement.

Pollard as served as the president of Nevada State University since 2021. During her tenure, the university secured institutional accreditation by the Northwest Commission and specialized accreditation for key programs, according to NSHE.

The school also transformed from Nevada State College to Nevada State University.

“Dr. Pollard has led Nevada State through a period of remarkable growth and progress,” NSHE Chancellor Matt McNair said in a statement. “She has elevated Nevada State’s role in the state and the country. She is a

strong and thoughtful leader, and it is no surprise that she has been selected for a nationally prominent role.

The university also received more than $25 million in funding to advance student success and workforce development initiatives under Pollard, NSHE’s announcement said.

It also launched an athletics program, which included the state’s first collegiate women’s flag football and men’s track and field teams.

“Nevada State has thrived under Dr. Pollard’s leadership, and she actively engaged community leaders to bring opportunities to students and broaden the impact of NSU,” NSHE Board of Regents Chair Byron Brooks said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.