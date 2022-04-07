85°F
Principal of Desert Oasis High School replaced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 3:51 pm
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School ...
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School leave their school on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The principal of Desert Oasis High School has been replaced following a series of violent incidents at the school in recent weeks.

In an email sent to Desert Oasis parents Thursday, the school said Ian Salzman, the principal of Canarelli Middle School, would be serving as interim principal for the high school, replacing Principal Jennifer Boeddeker.

The Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday about the circumstances surrounding Boeddeker’s replacement or whether she was still an employee in the district.

Earlier this month, the school was locked down for two consecutive days after several fights broke out, culminating in the arrest of a man, a juvenile and nine juvenile citations. In a separate incident, the school was locked down for about two hours after a report of a student with a gun.

The incidents were part of a spate of violent incidents that have occurred throughout Clark County public schools in recent weeks. Concerns over the violence ultimately prompted the district to implement stricter disciplinary actions for students.

Salzman served as the principal at Canarelli Middle School for the last two and a half years and assistant principal, dean of students, and teacher at Spring Valley High School for over 13 years, according to the email sent to parents.

Desert Oasis invited parents to contact the school if they had any questions or concerns about the leadership change.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lolonghi on Twitter.

