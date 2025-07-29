Proposed Clark County public charter school founder receives $40K investment

The Ivy School is planned to be a “brain-based museum school” with a targeted opening date of fall 2027, the founder said.

The Ivy School founder Kimberly Jackson was in Atlanta on Tuesday for a fellowship with New Orleans-based Camelback Ventures. (Camelback Ventures)

The founder of a proposed public charter school in the Las Vegas Valley won two fellowships, one of which came with a $40,000 investment.

The Ivy School founder Kimberly Jackson won fellowships with New Orleans-based organization Camelback Ventures and charter start-up school Z Combinator. The Ivy School is planned to be a “brain-based museum school” with a targeted opening date of fall 2027.

“We use all the senses to learn, to build a very strong foundation, and then we take that, and we take the kids out to museums,” Jackson said. “We take them out to botanical gardens. We bring in experts so that they can build a deeper knowledge.”

Jackson said she first got into education after a relative in the special education system received a “certificate of attendance” instead of a high-school diploma. This set the relative on a “bad path,” she added.

Jackson then had a stroke about six years ago, and it sometimes affects her speaking ability. She said this chain of events is part of the reason she wants to create The Ivy School.

“When the stroke happened, and I woke up with a disability, it was even more so a need,” Jackson explained. “I would love for people to know that we are building a school in a place that uses brain research to support every child, no matter if you have a learning difference.”

Camelback Ventures fellowships come with coaching, support and a $40,000 investment into winning groups. Not all of them were education based. Alongside The Ivy School is an organization teaching people with criminal backgrounds to code, a company tracking child developmental milestones and 17 other groups. Jackson was in Atlanta on Tuesday for the fellowship.

As for the Z Combinator fellowship, Jackson said she spent two weeks in New York City learning about charter schools from executives. Leondrus Wright, founder of the proposed Purpose Leadership Academy in the Las Vegas Valley, was also in attendance.

“They really helped support us on thinking about curriculum and school design and budgeting and fundraising,” Jackson said. “It was a wonderful experience.”

Jackson said her preferred location for The Ivy School is within ZIP code 89119 in unincorporated Clark County. The school still needs to be approved by the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

