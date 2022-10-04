Public Education Foundation offers $5M in college scholarships

Current high school seniors and college students are invited to apply until Jan. 31. More than 900 scholarships are available.

(Getty Images)

The Public Education Foundation is accepting applications for more than $5 million in college scholarships.

“Hundreds of generous donors within our community are making it possible for our students to pursue their post-secondary dreams,” Foundation CEO Rich Broome said in a news release Tuesday. “We applaud their incredible efforts and invite others to join us as we support our students on their paths to future success.”

The foundation has awarded about $27 million in college scholarships to nearly 8,000 students in the county since 1995.

“Many lower-income students, including myself, have thought about perhaps not going to college because of the many expenses that go into pursuing an education after high school,” scholarship recipient and current UNLV student Christopher Franco Balderas said in the release.

“It is great to know that there are people that recognize our valiant efforts as students, the countless hours studying, the uneven work-school-life balance, and even the stress that comes with being on your own as a first-generation college student,” he said.

For a list of scholarships and to apply, visit thepef.org/scholarships.

