Education

Raiders offer free back-to-school haircuts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 1:23 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) works against cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the tea ...
Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) works against cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are helping kids in the Las Vegas Valley look their best when the Clark County School District school year begins on Monday.

The team has partnered with several local businesses to provide free haircuts and beautician services now through Sunday to children heading back to class.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgxkWJdhhez/?hl=en

Participating businesses include:

— 5 Star Barbershop, 2696 W. Ann Road, #107, Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— Expertise Cosmetology Institute, 1191 N. Stella Lake Street, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

— Fade ‘Em All Summerlin, 7760 W. Sahara Avenue, Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

— Masterpiece Barber School, 3510 E. Bonanza Road, #150, Friday and Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

— Original Barber School, 5812 S. Pecos Road, Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

For more information, send an email to communityrelations@raiders.com.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

