Regents approve hiring of new UNLV president

Keith Whitfield, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigian, answers questions at a public forum at the UNLV Student Union Ballroom as one of four finalists to be UNLV president in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The forum was open to the public with social distancing guidelines and was also streamed online. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents on Thursday approved hiring a Michigan university administrator as UNLV’s new president.

The regents followed the unanimous recommendation of a search committee that on Wednesday urged the hiring of Keith Whitfield from among four finalists.

Whitfield, currently provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State University in Detroit, will start on the job Aug. 24. Regents approved a four-year contract with a $500,000 annual base salary.

He’ll replace acting UNLV President Marta Meana, who has been on the job since June 2018. She announced earlier this year she wouldn’t seek the position permanently.

The search for a new UNLV president was temporarily put on hold after Nevada college and university campuses were ordered to close in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, regents voted in April to extend Meana’s contract through December.

Other finalists for the UNLV president job were Kenneth Furton, provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Florida International University; Chris Heavey, interim executive vice president and provost at UNLV; and Karla Leeper, executive vice president for operations at Augusta University/Augusta University Health System in Georgia.

