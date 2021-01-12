Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back

The School Board on Thursday will consider opening schools to small groups of kindergartners through third graders for “voluntary academic and socio-emotional intervention.”

The Clark County School Board on Thursday will consider a plan to reopen schools that has been dramatically scaled back since it was presented to the public in November by district officials.

The recommendation to be voted on Thursday only calls for small groups of kindergartners through third graders to return to campuses for “voluntary academic and socio-emotional intervention” and does not set a timetable for the limited return, according to documents posted ahead of the meeting.

If the recommendation passes, going back to buildings would be voluntary for students and staff. Plans for each school would be developed by principals and approved by region superintendents, and bus transportation would not be provided.

The plan before the board was originally presented as the first step in a transition to hybrid learning that would gradually be expanded to full grade levels, and then older students.

It was not immediately clear why the board was considering a vote on one step rather than the full hybrid plan, but the presentation suggests it was shaped by the combined factors of Nevada’s high rates of COVID-19 cases, the ongoing effects of isolation on mental health as well as students’ academic challenges with distance learning.

The presentation does not indicate whether the district would continue to transition additional grades and special education students to the hybrid instructional model outlined in the original plan.

According to the Clark County Education Association, the recommendation would apply only to pre-kindergarten to third-grade classes at this time.

The board will also vote Thursday on a Memorandum of Agreement between the district and the union, which outlines health and safety protocols for returning teachers.

The memorandum specifies that the district will provide personal protective equipment to teachers and adhere to spacing guidelines in classrooms, while teachers will participate in COVID-19 symptom screening, contact tracing and mandatory monthly random testing.

