Report of gun at southeast valley school not credible, police say

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said a report of a person with a gun at a southeast valley school was deemed not credible.

Southeast Career and Technical Academy (Google Street View)

Clark County School District police spokesman Bryan Zink said officers from his agency and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated the report of a gun on campus received shortly after 10 a.m. at the Southeast Career Technical Academy on the 5700 block of Mountain Vista Street but found no evidence to support it.

A “hard lock down” that was in place as officers investigated the report had been lifted and classes were resuming, Zink said at a briefing at the school shortly before noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.