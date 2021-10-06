76°F
Report of gun at southeast valley school not credible, police say

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 11:43 am
 
Updated October 6, 2021 - 12:06 pm
Southeast Career and Technical Academy (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said a report of a person with a gun at a southeast valley school was deemed not credible.

Clark County School District police spokesman Bryan Zink said officers from his agency and the Metropolitan Police Department investigated the report of a gun on campus received shortly after 10 a.m. at the Southeast Career Technical Academy on the 5700 block of Mountain Vista Street but found no evidence to support it.

A “hard lock down” that was in place as officers investigated the report had been lifted and classes were resuming, Zink said at a briefing at the school shortly before noon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

