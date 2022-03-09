70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

Report of weapon on campus prompts lockdown at Desert Oasis High School

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 1:50 pm
 
Desert Oasis High School (Google)
Desert Oasis High School (Google)

Desert Oasis High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday while police investigated a report of a “weapon” on campus, according to the Clark County School District.

Principal Jennifer Boeddeker wrote to parents that the lockdown was placed “out of an abundance of caution,” noting that the disruptions were minimal.

“The safety of our students is the number one priority,” she wrote. “We will provide an update as soon as it is available.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was assisting school police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity seeks restraining order against son
2
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
Gruden: NFL appears ‘quite foolish’ in light of recent revelations
3
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
Station Casinos’ next Las Vegas resort is active construction site
4
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
Lawyer shot by FBI agents accused of running $300M Ponzi scheme
5
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Rising Las Vegas home prices ‘not sustainable’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST