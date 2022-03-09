Report of weapon on campus prompts lockdown at Desert Oasis High School

Desert Oasis High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday while police investigated a report of a “weapon” on campus, according to the Clark County School District.

Desert Oasis High School (Google)

Principal Jennifer Boeddeker wrote to parents that the lockdown was placed “out of an abundance of caution,” noting that the disruptions were minimal.

“The safety of our students is the number one priority,” she wrote. “We will provide an update as soon as it is available.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was assisting school police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

