Review-Journal seeks nominations for academic excellence awards

Students in first through 12th grades in Southern Nevada can be nominated by April 9. Winners will be announced May 26 during a virtual awards show and in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Award winner Rylee Bannister, left, a second grader from Staton Elementary School, smiles at the host during the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Academic Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Award winners pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Academic Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Winners: First row, from left, Rylee Bannister, Sofia Frasier and Ma’Raya Gilbert. Second row, from left, Ethan Cohen, Cassandra Valenti, Emma Rae Scheidler, Eliana Lynn Li-Ming Au and Rachel Super. Third row, from left: Jordan Guimarey, Samuel Grant, Kotomi Schroeder and Shaun Mabanta. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Ma’Raya Gilbert, left, a third grader at Silver Sands Montessori, receives her award during the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Academic Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Award winner Cassandra Valenti, second from left, an eighth grader at Bob Miller Middle School, poses for a photo with assistant principle Joshua Walker, left, Las Vegas Review-Journal Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer, second from right, and Las Vegas Review-Journal Operations Specialist Ana Quiquivix-Martinez, right, during the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Academic Excellence Awards at JW Marriott Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Students in first through 12th grades can be nominated by anyone, such as teachers and school administrators, coaches, family members, friends and nonprofit organizations.

The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. April 9. Judges will select one winner in each grade level for the awards, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas.

“The Review-Journal is honored to recognize Southern Nevada’s most deserving students who are standouts in both class and community,” said Chase Rankin, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This being our third year presenting the Academic Excellence Awards, we hope that teachers, parents, coaches, family, and friends will take the time to nominate a student whether they are attending public or private school virtually or in-person.”

To be eligible, students must show strengths in at least some of these areas: academic excellence, responsibility, leadership and extracurricular activity/community service.

Winners will be announced May 26 during a virtual awards show and their names will be listed that day in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Each recipient will receive a $500 scholarship, as well as a $500 award for their school.

To nominate a student, visit reviewjournal.com/academics.

