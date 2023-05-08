RJ awards local students for outstanding journalism
Foothill High School’s Hillside Hotwire won the top prize of best newspaper.
The winners of the 44th annual Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards are being announced at noon today via livestream.
Watch the announcement above.
Henderson’s Foothill High School and Summerlin’s Faith Lutheran High School took home the top prizes in the 44th annual Las Vegas Review-Journal High School Journalism Awards.
Foothill’s Hillside Hotwire won best newspaper, as well as the top two places in best page one design.
“As fine a student publication as we’ve ever seen,” the Review-Journal judges wrote of the Hotwire. “If we were students at Foothill, we would save every edition, tuck them in our yearbooks and save them forever.”
Faith Lutheran High School won the best news website category, with judges praising the aesthetic and ease of use of the Crusader Chronicle site.
“Overall, the website is a perfect mix of multimedia content including photos, videos and articles,” the Review-Journal judges wrote of the Chronicle. “The students take an extra step to connect with their peers through social media to include them in their coverage.”
The Hillside Hotwire was represented in several other categories, including five second-place awards and three third-place awards. Foothill’s Rexi Oh also won first place for best feature story.
The winners were announced via livestream at noon on Monday, May 8.
“The Review-Journal’s long tradition of recognizing the best in high school journalism was especially fulfilling this year,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Monday. “We had paused the program because of the pandemic and, in bringing it back this year, were thrilled to see such high-quality student journalism throughout the valley.”
Sunrise Mountain nets most first-place finishes
Basic High School’s Lone Wolf placed second in the best newspaper category, while Silverado High School’s Silverado Star rounded out the category in third place.
Tishie Nyitray from Southwest Career Technical Academy won first place in the best news story category with “First Monkeypox case reported in CCSD school.”
“Well-sourced, strong news reporting,” the judges wrote. “We liked the enterprise angle of looking at the possibility of communal fabrics transmitting the disease, and including both officials’ and students’ sides.”
Sunrise Mountain High School’s student newspaper, the Sunrise Mountain Echo, won first place for best editorial, best illustration, best editorial cartoon, best sports news story and best entertainment story.
The Echo also won third place in best page one design and an honorable mention for best news story.
The InvestiGator, Green Valley High School’s magazine, won four first-place awards: best sports feature, best advertisement, best news photo and best photo illustration. Green Valley also added five second-place awards, three third-place awards and an honorable mention to its tally.
Best headline went to the staff at Basic High School with the entry, “Square root, round ball.”
“Solid wordplay that juxtaposes math and tennis, speaking to the new athletic director’s two passions,” the judges wrote. “This could have been a straightforward, boring headline and is so much better for this more creative approach while still conveying the news of the story.”
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.
Award winners
Best newspaper
1st Place – Hillside Hotwire, Foothill High School
2nd Place – The Lone Wolf, Basic High School
3rd Place – Silverado Star, Silverado High School
Best news website
1st Place – Crusader Chronicle, Faith Lutheran High School
Best editorial
1st Place – Alexis Genovese, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
2nd Place – Star Staff, Silverado High School – Silverado Star
3rd Place – Star Staff, Silverado High School – Silverado Star
Opinion writing
1st Place – Mei Aguon, Las Vegas Academy of Arts
2nd Place – Ameya Naduvalath, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
3rd Place – Rhamil Taguba, Southwest Career Technical Academy – Southwest Shadow
Best illustration
1st Place – Emily Stokes, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
2nd Place – Keryle Ramirez
3rd Place – Elyse Gamiao, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
Best editorial cartoon
1st Place – Emily Stokes, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
2nd Place – Nanase Kimura, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
3rd Place – Arcade Encarnacion, Southwest Career Technical Academy – Southwest Shadow
Best sports news story
1st Place – Christian Morales, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
2nd Place – Addison Hama, Faith Lutheran High School – Crusader Chronicle
3rd Place – Kennedy Milton, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
Best sports feature
1st Place – Kinsley Priebe, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
2nd Place – Lily Burke, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
3rd Place – Diego Souza, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
Best news story
1st Place – Tishie Nyitray, Southwest Career Technical Academy – Southwest Shadow
2nd Place – Randall Perkins, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
3rd Place – Violet Gude, Las Vegas Academy of Arts
Honorable Mention – Alexis Genovese, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
Best news feature story
1st Place – Naomi Jackson, Silverado High School – Silverado Star
2nd Place – Paige Ackerman, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
3rd Place – Osmar Lopez Garcia, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
Best feature story
1st Place – Rexi Oh, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
2nd Place – Kinsley Priebe, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
3rd Place – Tishie Nyitray, Hannah Paine, Lily Gurdison, Ayma Malik, Kathryn Peterson, Ashley Harris, Southwest Career Technical Academy – Southwest Shadow
Best entertainment story
1st Place – Amber Matias, Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
2nd Place – Paige Ackerman, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
3rd Place – Naomi Jackson, Silverado High School – Silverado Star
Best page one design (printed paper only)
1st Place – Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
2nd Place – Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
3rd Place – Sunrise Mountain High School – Sunrise Mountain Echo
Best headline
1st Place – Staff, Basic High School – The Lone Wolf
2nd Place – Elliott Prehm, Bonanza High School
3rd Place – Ayma Malik, Southwest Career Technical Academy – Southwest Shadow
Best advertisement (print or web)
1st Place – Kinsley Priebe, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
2nd Place – Samantha Wagner, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
3rd Place – Samantha Wagner, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
Best sports photo
1st Place – Ethan Hunt, Basic High School – The Lone Wolf
2nd Place – Jordyn Tribus, Coronado High School – The Roar
3rd Place – Violet Lamela, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
Honorable Mention – Danneisy Ochoa, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
Best news photo
1st Place – Elyse Gamiao, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
2nd Place – Emily Corwin, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
Best feature photo
1st Place – Sarah Williams, Basic High School – The Lone Wolf
2nd Place – Camryn Caruso, Faith Lutheran High School – Crusader Chronicle
3rd Place – Samantha Wagner, Foothill High School – Hillside Hotwire
Best photo illustration
1st Place – Violet Lamela, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
2nd Place – Violet Lamela, Green Valley High School – The InvestiGator
3rd Place – Charlize Santos, Silverado High School – Silverado Star