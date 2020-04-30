RJ, Cox, CCSD provide distance learning curriculum

The Las Vegas Review-Journal and Cox Communications are using their digital platforms to share special programming led by Clark County School District educators featuring lessons at all grade levels.

Cox, Review-Journal, CSSD team up to provide distance learning content.

Students can access content through daily broadcasts on Cox’s YurView Channels 14 and 1014 HD, by downloading the RJ app and 24/7 at lvrj.com.

“With the recent decision of Governor Sisolak to close Nevada schools through the remainder of the academic year, the importance of finding an alternative way to help educate the children of Southern Nevada is now more critical than ever,” said Cox Las Vegas Vice President and Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini. “We’re proud to provide our broadcast platform and YurView community channel to share this important educator-created content to students and families in an effort to maintain learning through the end of the school year.”

Distance learning by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Programming begins Monday, May 4 and will run through the end of the school year. The YurView broadcast schedule is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily except for Saturday, May 9 and 16 when the broadcast will air from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Las Vegas Review-Journal lends its support and digital platform to CCSD teachers, staff, students and families through the remainder of the school year,” said Review-Journal Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Chase Rankin. “We recognize the importance of a remote curriculum that paves the way for educational success.”

“As we extend distance learning until the end of the school year, it is important to provide more resources for our CCSD students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We appreciate the partnership with Cox Communications and the Las Vegas Review-Journal to provide programming to our students.”