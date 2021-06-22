Robert Lang, leader of UNLV’s Brookings Mountain West, dies

Lang was executive director of both The Lincy Institute, a public policy think tank, and Brookings Mountain West. He was also a public policy professor at the university.

In this Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, UNLV Professor of Urban Affairs, Robert E. Lang speaks during a post-election analysis of voter trends inside the Greenspun Hall Auditorium at UNLV. A university spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday that Lang had died. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Robert Lang, a UNLV professor credited with helping Las Vegas recover from the recession and diversify its economy, died Monday at age 62 due to complications from cancer.

Lang was executive director of both the public policy think tank The Lincy Institute and Brookings Mountain West, a partnership between UNLV and the Washington, D.C.-based research organization Brookings Institution. He also was a public policy professor at UNLV.

University officials say Lang played a crucial behind-the-scenes role in numerous development projects, such as launching UNLV’s medical school, building Allegiant Stadium and Interstate 11 and helping UNLV attain R1 research status as a “very high research activity” institution — the first Nevada school to win the designation.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the university community, UNLV President Keith Whitfield called Lang “one of Southern Nevada’s most passionate champions and advocates.”

Lang helped draft a plan to diversify the state’s economy and was “a staunch advocate for improved transportation infrastructure both in Southern Nevada and between our community and Phoenix,” Whitfield said.

“As I’ve come to know Las Vegas in my relatively short time here, I’ve learned that there were few — if any — who worked as hard as Dr. Lang over the past decade to both highlight our region’s vast economic potential and transform public policy to help us achieve it,” he wrote.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Lang’s death.

“Dr. Lang was a public policy leader in Nevada whose deep academic acumen and expertise helped push our state forward over the years in a number of policy areas,” he said. “Additionally, it was his strategic and relentless commitment to economic development that has set Southern Nevada on the path forward of advancement.

Lang, who earned a doctoral degree in sociology from Rutgers University in New Jersey, came to UNLV in 2010.

A biography on UNLV’s website says Lang was an “internationally recognized authority on urban growth, economic development and population dynamics, including the interplay between politics and growth in America’s metropolitan areas.”

His ‘fingerprints are all over Las Vegas’

His previous positions included serving as an urban planning professor and chair at Virginia Tech and as a senior director of urban and metropolitan research at Fannie Mae in Washington, D.C.

The Vegas Chamber also lauded Lang in a Tuesday statement, saying he “forever transformed Southern Nevada.”

During the economic recession, Lang and his colleagues at Brookings Mountain West identified industries and infrastructure that Southern Nevada was lacking, according to the statement.

“He was a leading proponent of economic development and leveraging our strengthens to move our community forward” and served as a bridge between the academic and business communities.

“Rob’s fingerprints are all over Las Vegas,” it said. “His partnership with the Vegas Chamber spanned over a decade. Without Rob Lang, Las Vegas would not be where we are today.”

Karen Danielsen-Lang, his wife of 41 years and an associate professor in UNLV’s School of Public Policy and Leadership, said her husband had a relationship with the Brookings Institution for years before the organization asked him to take charge of the new Brookings Mountain West.

“We had always wanted to move west, but he thought it would be a really good opportunity,” she said, noting her husband had studied Nevada for a while. “He was given this opportunity and he thought he would have an impact here.”

When he arrived in Las Vegas, there were five things he wanted to work on: opening a medical school, building a sports stadium, developing a light rail system, the Interstate 11 project and obtaining R1 research status for UNLV, Danielsen-Lang said.

Nearly all of those projects came to fruition during his time here.

“He also recognized that this town actually grew almost so fast that all the institutions that usually come with a city this size hadn’t caught up with it,” Danielsen-Lang said.

‘Never strayed from a fight’

She and Lang were both born in Brooklyn, New York, and met while they were in college.

Danielsen-Lang said that if her husband thought something was worth fighting for, he wasn’t afraid to confront people. “He never strayed from a fight,” she said.

She described him as passionate and someone who was good at persuading people by talking with them.

“He didn’t like to talk over people’s heads,” Danielsen-Lang said, adding that he tried to make concepts understandable so people understood the benefits of a given policy. She said his passion rubbed off on people.

She said her husband was generous with his time and was a mentor to students. And he always loved politics, she added.

The couple has a son, Aidan, who turns 20 in a few weeks. He was attending Whittier College in California, but plans to attend UNLV starting in the fall.

Danielsen-Lang said a memorial service for her husband will be held, but a date had not yet been set.

