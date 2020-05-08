Rogers Foundation awards $2M in scholarships to Clark County students

The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors Wednesday during a Facebook Livestream, including two $100,000 scholarships valid for any university in the U.S.

The Rogers Foundation on Wednesday presented more than $2 million in scholarships to Clark County high school seniors during a Facebook Livestream, including two $100,000 scholarships valid for any university in the U.S.

The foundation said in a statement that hundreds of Southern Nevada students applied for the scholarships, with finalists chosen through video interviews with the students.

Ten students won full-ride scholarships to Kentucky Wesleyan College, a private school in Owensboro, Kentucky, that was attended by members of the Rogers family.

An additional 16 students won scholarships ranging from $20,000-$100,000 to cover educational costs at any college or university in the U.S.

The organization usually awards just one $100,000 scholarship, but decided this year to award one to Dakyung “Demi” Lee of Coronado High School and another to Michelle Garcia Vazquez of West Career Technical Academy.

“These two students are both so remarkable that we knew we had to award each of them the full amount. We are thrilled to be able to assist all these students who have worked so hard throughout their academic lives so far,” said Michelle Sanders, director of finance and administration for The Rogers Foundation. “We know they are going to make an indelible mark upon the world and do amazing things.”

The foundation founded by Jim and Beverly Rogers is of of the largest privately funded charitable foundations in Nevada. Its mission is to transform the lives of children and young adults through art and education.

