Roseman University of Health Sciences names new dean

Dr. Pedro "Joe" Greer, Jr. started on June 1, the Henderson university said.

Roseman University of Health Sciences in Henderson announced Monday it has a new dean.

Dr. Pedro “Joe” Greer, Jr. started on the job on June 1, the university said in a news release.

He was previously at Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami, where he was professor of medicine, associate dean for community engagement and founding chair of the Department of Humanities, Health, and Society.

In that position, he developed an educational program to help train medical students in “the social determinants of health,” according to the release.

“Dr. Greer is a nationally and internationally recognized advocate for health equity by engaging communities to create effective health and social policies and accessible health care systems,” Roseman University of Health Sciences President Dr. Renee Coffman said in a statement. “He brings to Roseman and Nevada remarkable experience and expertise in spearheading the development of unique service-learning and community-dependent medical curriculum that prepares future physicians to address the social determinants of health, while simultaneously caring for individuals and communities through a household-centered approach to clinical care.”

Four additional faculty members for the private university also were hired — all of whom participated in founding the Florida medical school with Greer.

Dr. Karin Esposito will be senior executive dean for academic and student affairs, Marin Gillis will be senior executive dean for faculty affairs and learning innovation, Luther Brewster will be senior executive dean for community health innovation and Cheryl Brewster will be senior executive dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The new team will join existing College of Medicine leaders, according to the news release.

