Scholarship fund created for children of Oct. 1 shooting victims

The Public Education Foundation announced Tuesday a new college scholarship for the children of those killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting three years ago.

The family members of Neysa Davis Tonks, who was killed during the Route 91 Harvest festival, from left, sister Mynda Davis Smith, son Kaden Manczuk, and parents Chris and Debbie Davis, are photographed during a City of North Las Vegas event at Craig Ranch Park in Norther Las Vegas where a bench in tribute to the 58 victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival was unveiled, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Public Education Foundation announced Tuesday a new college scholarship for the children of those killed in the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting three years ago.

The Children of the 58 Scholarship Fund was created in partnership with the family of Neysa Tonks, who lost in her life on Oct 1, 2017. In all, 60 were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The organization has identified 55 dependents who are eligible for the scholarship, which will be administered until each turns 25 years old. A total of $320,000 has been raised to date, and six students have been granted the scholarship for this school year.

Tonks’ family said in a statement that the scholarship fund was created in hopes of supporting the 55 children as they further their education.

“In doing so, we created a plan of looking beyond our own grief to help the young children who had lost so much, needed to heal and needed to find their own bright future. In helping them, we found healing for ourselves,” the statement said.

“In spite of this everlasting loss, it’s so inspiring to see these fine young adults embrace their education with a positive step towards their future. We are proud of their courage and their strength to keep their parents’ light shining brightly, as well as their own.”

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made at thepef.org/scholarship- donation .

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.