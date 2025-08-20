School board approves contract with Clark County teachers union

Educators will continue getting yearly salary increases and could receive additional compensation for teachers working in high vacancy schools.

Board set to vote on proposed contract for CCSD teachers. Here’s what the agreement entails

Jhone Ebert, superintendent of the Clark County School District, during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Clark County School Board approved a new negotiated agreement with the teachers union at a special meeting Tuesday.

The contract made with the Clark County Education Association, the union representing teachers, will last through the 2026-2027 school year. It includes a range of benefits for educators, from maintaining yearly salary increases and incentives aimed at reducing teacher vacancies to implementing protections against physical assaults on educators.

The board approved the agreement 6-0, with Trustee Emily Stevens absent.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced the deal on Aug. 9, which was supported by 97 percent of teachers’ union members who voted, according to an X post by the association.

The vote on the agreement was originally scheduled for the School Board’s first meeting of the school year on Aug. 14. The school district pushed the vote back to Tuesday to “format the tentative agreement, ensure all documentation was correct, and calculate the fiscal impact” of the agreement at least three business days before the meeting as required by law, a CCSD spokesperson said in an email.

Ebert, members of the School Board and teachers union leadership will hold a press conference following the meeting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.