School Board approves employee vaccination mandate

The Clark County School Board voted early Thursday to approve a COVID-19 mandate for employees, which will be negotiated with unions.

Trustee Danielle Ford voted against it, and trustee Katie Williams wasn’t in attendance for the vote. After the decision, many of the remaining audience members walked out and some yelled out comments.

The board heard more than five hours of public comments Wednesday night before deliberating on the proposal.

Hundreds of people filled the main meeting room and hundreds more were directed to an overflow room, with a long line outside the Clark County Government Center waiting to go through security.

More than 80 people signed up to speak in advance of the meeting and more signed up on site. The board also received 203 pages of written public comments, most opposing the vaccination mandate.

Dana English, a special education teacher, said she stands firmly against a vaccination mandate and is representing the majority.

“My health has never been the business of CCSD and certainly is not indicative of my ability to teach,” she said.

English asked trustees if they’re willing to lose many teachers because of a vaccination mandate.

The action will allow Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A draft of the proposal states it would allow for medical and religious exemptions.

The proposal doesn’t include a timeline for when employees would have to show proof of vaccination.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has approximately 42,000 employees, is operating with in-person classes this school year.

About 67 percent of the district’s employees have uploaded a competed COVID-19 vaccination card into the emocha Health platform.

Deliberations

Jara said the resolution is for the district to work with partners to create a plan.

The memorandums of agreement with the unions after negotiations will have to come back to the board, he said.

Fikisha Miller, chief negotiator for the school district, said what’s being proposed is not a mandate that starts tomorrow. She said she understands the fear and distrust.

Miller said it’s a public safety issue and the district can act, but still has the obligation to have conversations with unions.

The district has to keep schools open operationally, Miller said. The virus is also evolving and “we have to try to keep people safe.”

Miller said what she heard during public comments are that people are scared of what would never happen — getting fired for refusing to get vaccinated due to religious beliefs.

“We are not trying to fire our workforce,” she said.

After asking questions and expressing concerns about the proposal, Trustee Danielle Ford said: “I’m not feeling super comfortable about this.”

Jara said he’s had conversations with high school seniors since school started Aug. 9 who’ve told him to do whatever it takes to keep schools open.

Trustee Lola Brooks said what Jara is looking for is the School Board to take a stand for employee vaccinations so he doesn’t take all of the heat.

“Personally, I think we should explore this avenue,” she said, adding the board has heard from medical experts and she trusts the scientific community.

The fear, anxiety and hesitancy is not a new phenomenon, Brooks said, noting that has happened with every new medical development.

She said she recognizes nothing is without risk.

Ultimately, it is the board’s responsibility to keep students and families safe, and vaccines are the best way to do that, Brooks said.

Board President Linda Cavazos said it would have been helpful to have additional information about the proposal and she’s not thrilled about how it was rolled out.

She asked what would happen if the board didn’t OK the proposal.

If the board doesn’t authorize it, Jara said, the district will go back and operate schools as is.

Cavazos said she very much wants to support the goal of the proposal. She said the question is the comfort level with approving it.

She said the word “mandate” struck anxiety in everyone.

Cavazos said she has serious concerns, including a serious teacher shortage and the potential of losing employees if a mandate passes.

She said she also trusts medical experts.

Ford said she won’t support the resolution and the audience applauded.

The unions aren’t happy with how things have been rolled out operationally during the pandemic, Ford said. They should have been consulted before the resolution, she said.

The district, she said, hasn’t explored other options such as better ensuring social distancing, more distance education options and an employee educational campaign.

Ford said she thinks the district should consider other options.

She said she’s also concerned the resolution language is nearly identical to one used in Philadelphia.

She asked why employees have to be fired instead of being put on long-term leave. And she questioned why the board — and not the county or state — are the ones being asked to take action.

A couple of public health officials from the Southern Nevada Health District answered questions from board members.

Dr. Cort Lohff, chief medical officer for the health district, said the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and went through extensive clinical trials to demonstrate its safety and efficacy.

While Lohff was answering a question by a school board trustee, a woman stood up and started shouting. She was removed from the room by police.

Lohff said the current recommendation from the CDC is for those who previously had COVID-19 to get vaccinated, but noted that could change in the future.

In response to another question, Lohff said there’s evidence that protection levels from the vaccine wane over time.

“That’s not actually uncommon,” he said. “We’ve seen that from other vaccinations in the past, including childhood vaccinations.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently recommending a booster shot for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Ford asked how, if the district mandates vaccinations for employees, that would affect cities and hospitals.

An increase in the vaccination rate would reduce the likelihood of transmission in classrooms and may in turn be able to reduce transmission in the community as well, Lohff said.

The vaccine is not 100 percent perfect, but it’s better than not having a vaccine, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

