School Board considers employee vaccination mandate

If trustees approve the proposal, Superintendent Jesus Jara will be given the authority to draft and implement a policy. The board hadn’t made a decision as of 8:45 p.m.

Concerned members of the public raise their hands in approval of a person’s public comment at the Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Elizabeth Hammack, a mother with children in the district, center, holds a sign advocating that teachers make their own choice to get the vaccine, next to her friend Cathy Rhodes, right, a teach with the district, and also Ethaniel C., 13, far left, as they wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A large crowd showed up Wednesday to a Clark County School Board meeting, with nearly all commenters expressing opposition to a proposed employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

As of 8:45 p.m., the board was hearing public comments — which had spanned for about three hours — and hadn’t yet deliberated on the proposed mandate or made a decision.

Hundreds of people filled the main meeting room and hundreds more were directed to an overflow room, with a long line outside the Clark County Government Center waiting to go through security.

More than 80 people signed up to speak in advance of the meeting and more signed up on site. The board also received 203 pages of written public comments, most opposing the vaccination mandate.

Dana English, a special education teacher, said she stands firmly against a vaccination mandate and is representing the majority.

“My health has never been the business of CCSD and certainly is not indicative of my ability to teach,” she said.

English asked trustees if they’re willing to lose many teachers because of a vaccination mandate.

If approved by the board, the action would allow Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A draft of the proposal states it would allow for medical and religious exemptions.

The proposal doesn’t include a timeline for when employees would have to show proof of vaccination.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has approximately 42,000 employees, is operating with in-person classes this school year.

About 25,000 of the district’s employees — nearly 60 percent — had uploaded a competed COVID-19 vaccination card into the emocha Health platform as of last week.

Donna Raagas, a retired district teacher and grandparent of current students, said 40 percent of employees haven’t uploaded a completed COVID-19 vaccination card.

In a district that large, that equates to thousands of people, she said. “That’s a huge group that deserves respect.”

Raagas also asked who has the authority to mandate vaccinations.

Jara told the crowd at the beginning of the meeting that the vaccination proposal is for employees, not students. After he said the district needed to take steps to address the evolving COVID-19 situation, some in the audience booed.

Multiple commenters said they were worried that if a vaccination mandate for employees was approved, that a mandate could be coming for students next. Others brought up the district’s already-existing employee shortage, saying the district can’t afford to lose any workers.

More than two hours into the public comment period, some in the audience were interrupting a public commenter whom board Chair Linda Cavazos said was inadvertently left off a public comment list but had signed up to speak. The commenter expressed support for a mandate.

Cavazos called a five-minute break and said the board would consider whether to clear the meeting room.

After coming back into the room, Cavazos said she wanted to remind attendees of the rules of decorum, including no heckling, and she wants to allow public commenters a chance to speak.

Jim Frazee, a high school teacher and vice president of the Clark County Education Association teachers union, said union members want the safest classrooms possible.

But, he said, “the reopening so far has been a disaster and we don’t have a lot of faith that this mandate will be any better …”

Frazee said the union wants to see the details for the proposed vaccination mandate before taking a stance.

It’s a complicated issue, he said, and he told Jara that with all due respect, “you haven’t done complicated very well this year.”

Vanessa Fullman, a second-grade teacher who said she’s anti-mandate and anti-government overreach, told the board: “If the vaccine is mandated, I will work until I’m fired.”

Kathy Stephens, who’s in her 17th year as a teacher, said that until Wednesday’s School Board meeting, she was always trusted to use her best judgment to do her job.

Now, the district has made a personal and private matter of medical decisions overtly political and personal, she said, calling the proposed vaccination mandate “positively barbaric.”

Carole Moreo, an educator since 1997, said her commitment to her students and the district has been unwavering.

She said she will not get vaccinated, noting reasons such as that those who are vaccinated can still contract and spread the virus.

Moreo said she has means to walk away from her chosen profession, but many other educators don’t.

Mike English, a special education teacher, said the district is already experiencing a shortage of special education teachers.

Mandating a vaccine will exacerbate an “already dire situation,” he added.

Parents will file lawsuits if their child is no longer receiving the services the district is required to provide under their Individualized Education Program (IEP), English said.

During an afternoon board work session, teacher Meja Hammons — who also spoke during the evening meeting — said she has given 23 years of her life to the district, and has taught more than 1,000 kindergarten and first graders.

“Teaching is not just my job,” she said. “It’s my passion.”

Hammons added: “God put me on this Earth to be a teacher. It’s what his will is for me.”

A vaccination mandate will take that all away, Hammons said, noting it will remove her from the students she loves so dearly.

A few parents from Lamping Elementary School in Henderson, which operated under distance education earlier this month due to COVID-19 cases, said in written public comments they support a mandate.

“The principal himself said that the outbreaks only happen amongst the unvaccinated staff,” Lori Linton-Rivera wrote. “The unvaccinated staff are precisely who are responsible for the shutdown. Vaccines MUST be mandated to avoid future shutdowns.”

