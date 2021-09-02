92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

School Board considers employee vaccination mandate — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Elizabeth Hammack, a mother with children in the district, center, holds a sign advocating that ...
Elizabeth Hammack, a mother with children in the district, center, holds a sign advocating that teachers make their own choice to get the vaccine, next to her friend Cathy Rhodes, right, a teach with the district, and also Ethaniel C., 13, far left, as they wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Concerned citizens wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible ...
Concerned citizens wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Concerned citizens wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible ...
Concerned citizens wait in line for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Concerned citizens fill the room for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible ...
Concerned citizens fill the room for a Clark County School Board meeting regarding the possible requirement of COVID-19 vaccination for school district employees on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School Board is meeting Wednesday to consider whether to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A large crowd was expected at the special meeting at 5 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. Interested parties submitted 203 pages of comments, most of them opposing the mandate, prior to the meeting, which was to include a live public comment period as well.

If approved, the action would allow Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A draft of the proposal states it would allow for medical and religious exemptions.

The proposal doesn’t include a timeline for when employees would have to show proof of vaccination.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has approximately 42,000 employees, is operating with in-person classes this school year.

About 25,000 of the district’s employees — nearly 60 percent — had uploaded a competed COVID-19 vaccination card into the emocha Health platform as of last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
COVID breakthrough case deaths appeared to spike recently. Here’s why.
COVID breakthrough case deaths appeared to spike recently. Here’s why.
2
School board member references QAnon in tweet against vaccine mandate
School board member references QAnon in tweet against vaccine mandate
3
Caesars drops controversial QAnon-linked convention
Caesars drops controversial QAnon-linked convention
4
Nevada adds most new COVID-19 cases in a day since January
Nevada adds most new COVID-19 cases in a day since January
5
CCSD employees divided ahead of board meeting on vaccination mandate
CCSD employees divided ahead of board meeting on vaccination mandate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More