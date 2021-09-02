School Board considers employee vaccination mandate — WATCH LIVE

If the trustees approve the proposal, Superintendent Jesus Jara will be given the authority to draft and implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The Clark County School Board is meeting Wednesday to consider whether to require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A large crowd was expected at the special meeting at 5 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center. Interested parties submitted 203 pages of comments, most of them opposing the mandate, prior to the meeting, which was to include a live public comment period as well.

If approved, the action would allow Superintendent Jesus Jara to draft and implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A draft of the proposal states it would allow for medical and religious exemptions.

The proposal doesn’t include a timeline for when employees would have to show proof of vaccination.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has approximately 42,000 employees, is operating with in-person classes this school year.

About 25,000 of the district’s employees — nearly 60 percent — had uploaded a competed COVID-19 vaccination card into the emocha Health platform as of last week.

