School board could rescind public comment changes

The Clark County School Board has faced criticism for allowing comments on non-action items only at the end of meetings.

Cindy Krohn, executive assistant to the Board, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara and Trustee Liza Guzman listen to public commentary during a school board meeting at CCSD's Greer Education Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After pushback from critics who say a policy change last year limited public comments at Clark County School Board meetings, trustees will consider this week whether to reverse course.

In August, the board voted 4-3 to have just one public comment period on non-action items just before the end of meetings. There used to be an additional comment period at the beginning of meetings.

Some public comment periods took up half of the meeting, ranging from about 50 minutes to nearly 2½ hours, according to online meeting materials posted at the time of the change.

Trustees Linda Cavazos, Danielle Ford — who lost her reelection bid in November and is no longer on the board — and Katie Williams voted against the change. Guzman voted in favor.

Public commenters’ faces are also no longer seen on video while board meetings are being streamed live online, a change that happened separate from the policy changes after some speakers’ comments went viral on social media sites.

Trustee Lisa Guzman requested an item for Wednesday’s work session to reconsider the decision. If the majority of trustees vote to reconsider, the previous action to adopt the policy change would be rescinded.

The board has faced criticism from some district employees, parents and community members who say the changes have stifled commenters who can’t spend hours sitting through an entire meeting waiting to address trustees.

Guzman told the Review-Journal Monday she thought it was critical to bring the policy back for review.

“Since we have changed the public comment policy, we are not hearing from students anymore,” she said.

The student voice is important because “every vote that we take affects them,” Guzman said.

She said she’s hoping to have a conversation about the policy and hear what her colleagues have to say.

Two districts hold public comment for end of meetings

Guzman said she doesn’t feel it’s as effective to have public comments on non-action items at the end of meetings, but doesn’t have an issue with any other part of the policy.

It was the first revision to the district’s public comment policy since 2017. It came after long, contentious School Board meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, there have been fewer public commenters and shorter meetings.

Guzman said she has been reviewing how other Nevada school districts handle public comments.

The Review-Journal reviewed recent School Board agendas for the state’s 17 school districts. Every district except Clark and Washoe counties appear to have a public comment period toward the beginning of their meetings, while some also have a second comment period just before the end of meetings.

A Washoe County meeting agenda for Tuesday listed its public comment period on “topics not specifically addressed elsewhere in the agenda” just before the end of its meeting.

Pushback on policy changes

Several written public comments submitted to a Clark County School Board meeting last week urged trustees to reconsider the public comment policy. The meeting drew several public commenters calling for school police reform following an altercation near Durango High School between an officer and a Black student in early February.

“I highly encourage the board to review its public comment policies and look for ways to increase community engagement rather than further limiting it,” Ceciley Gallac wrote.

Akiko Cooks, co-founder of No Racism In Schools #1865, asked the board to put an action item on an agenda to revisit its policy.

“The current policy demonstrates several obstacles that inhibit the public’s ability to provide meaningful input to our elected representatives,” Cooks wrote.

Vicki Kreidel, an elementary school teacher and president of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, wrote that having the comment period at the end of the meeting is “eliminating some of the voices you need to hear.”

“Many educators can’t sit through an entire meeting to make public comments because they have other family obligations,” she wrote.

