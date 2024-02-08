School Board meets to consider Jara’s resignation — WATCH LIVE

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara submitted his resignation letter last week after leading the nation’s fifth-largest school district since 2018.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal during an interview at the CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board will meet Wednesday to consider Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation and whether to appoint Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as the next top leader.

The board is scheduled to consider three agenda items related to Jara’s resignation during a meeting at 4 p.m. the Henderson City Council Chambers.

Jara submitted a resignation letter last week after leading the nation’s fifth-largest school district since 2018. His last day is Feb. 21.

His tenure has been tumultuous and he has faced criticism over topics such as lagging student achievement, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, teacher contract negotiations and presenting erroneous statements to state legislators.

Jara’s resignation letter doesn’t include a reason for his departure.

Officials from the Clark County Education Association teachers union said last week that the timing is suspicious and pointed to its pending court petition over Jara’s social media account records.

Also, the U.S. and Nevada departments of education are investigating the district’s use of federal COVID-19 relief money for recruiting trips to beach destinations.

During Wednesday’s meeting, trustees will consider an amendment to Jara’s contract that allows him to only provide seven days’ notice of his resignation instead of 90.

The proposed amendment also calls for giving the superintendent a lump sum severance payment equal to one year’s salary and benefits.

The amount hasn’t been disclosed, but Jara’s yearly salary is $395,000. He would also get paid for unused vacation and sick days.

Previously, Jara’s contract noted that if he resigned, he’d only be paid only through his last day. His contract was slated to continue through June 2026.

The school board has attempted to fire Jara a couple of times over the years.

Most recently, the board voted 4-3 in 2021 to terminate his contract “for convenience,” meaning they didn’t need to provide a reason, but reversed course the following month.

Larsen-Mitchell has been deputy superintendent since 2020. She has been employed by the district since 1994 in a number of roles, including as a teacher and administrator.

A Change.org petition calling for a superintendent search had 920 signatures, as of Wednesday afternoon.

“With Superintendent Jesus Jara’s resignation, we are at a critical juncture that will shape the future of our children’s education,” the petition reads. “It is essential that our school board conducts an exhaustive and diligent search to identify and elevate the most qualified candidate for this pivotal role.”

CCEA survey

The Clark County Education Association issued a press release Thursday before the meeting with results of a survey it conducted related to Jara’s resignation.

The union, which represents more than 16,000 licensed employees, said it surveyed nearly 6,000 teachers over three days.

Of the respondents, 94 percent said “no” to a question asking, “Should the CCSD Trustees buyout the Superintendent’s resignation request for close to $500,000?”

In total, 80 percent said “no” to a question asking, “Do you have confidence in Brenda Larsen Mitchell’s leadership?” and 82 percent said “no” to a question asking, “Should Brenda Larsen Mitchell be appointed Superintendent by CCSD Trustees?”

“It is time for CCSD Trustees to do the right thing and listen to the community and teachers,” the union wrote in the release. “Do not pass the deal that is being presented tonight. Jara needs to be relieved of his duties pending the outcome of ongoing investigations and the Trustees must be transparent and have an open process to recruit a new Superintendent through a nationwide search.”

The union called on the school board to terminate Jara, appoint an interim superintendent while a nationwide search is conducted for a permanent leader and to rescind a recent policy change that prevents four new appointed trustees from being able to make motions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.