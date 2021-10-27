School Board president calls bid to oust her ‘retaliation’

Linda Cavazos says the move to remove her on Thursday is “retaliation” for her support for an agenda item to consider ending CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract.

Clark County School District Board of Trustees president Linda Cavazos speaks during a board meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos on Wednesday called efforts to remove her from her post “retaliation” for her support of an agenda item to consider terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract to run the nation’s fifth-largest public school district.

At a news conference on the eve of what could be a tumultuous board meeting, Cavazos also adamantly rejected allegations made against her in a letter released Saturday by Trustee Lola Brooks. Among other things, the letter accused her of “publicly humiliating” Jara and engaging in “erratic and micromanaging behavior.”

During the news conference at Parkdale Community Center in Las Vegas, Cavazos said she must “refute and deny as truth many of the statements” in Brooks’ letter.

She noted that a second agenda item seeking to remove her as board president was added quickly after the item regarding Jara’s contract became public, which she said was a blatant display of retaliation.

Cavazos, a therapist and former teacher who has been on the board since 2017, said there was a “set of circumstances” that precipitated the agenda item to end Jara’s contract, but declined to discuss specifics ahead of Thursday’s meeting so as not to violate state open meeting laws.

While lamenting “the crisis of a divided board of trustees,” Cavazos said she hopes the members can find a path foward that includes civility, trust and respect.

The school board meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas. Among many other items, trustees will consider separate moves to oust Cavazos from her presidency and terminate Jara’s contact.

Brooks, who provided the Review-Journal with a copy of her letter, acknowledged that she had called for the item about Cavazos’ performance.

Brooks allegee the board received reports from “numerous principals” that Cavazos had reached out to them directly “in an effort to oust Superintendent Jara by publicly humiliating him through a vote of no confidence.”

“When Superintendent Jara and I attempted to meet with you, in an effort to clear the air, you and your peers called a special meeting to sever his contract instead,” Brooks wrote in the letter to Cavazos. “During the pandemic, when I questioned your erratic and micromanaging behavior, which was very clearly outside the scope of your duties in your role, you told me that I suck as a leader and refused to reflect on your own actions or take responsibility for the choices that you, yourself, made.”

Cavazos said at Wednesday’s news conference that she has made mistakes as board president, but has tried her best.

She also noted the move to oust her would only force her to shorten her time as president by about two months, since she has said she would not seek a second consecutive term as president and a new slate of board officers will be selected in January.

