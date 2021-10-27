School Board President holds news conference ahead of board meeting

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos spoke with reporters today ahead of a meeting Thursday where fellow trustees will consider removing her as president.

Clark County School District Board of Trustees president Linda Cavazos speaks during a board meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos held a news conference today on the eve of what is expected to be a tumultuous meeting where trustees will consider removing her as president as well as terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s employment contract.

Cavazos addressed reporters at Parkdale Recreation & Senior Center in Las Vegas.

The school board meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at the school district’s Greer Education Center in Las Vegas. Trustees will consider separate agenda items on ousting Cavazos from her presidency and terminating Jara’s contact.

In a letter Trustee Lola Brooks wrote to Cavazos, which Brooks released Saturday to the Review-Journal, she called for an item on a school board agenda about her performance.

Brooks alleges the board received reports from “numerous principals” that Cavazos had reached out to them directly “in an effort to oust Superintendent Jara by publicly humiliating him through a vote of no confidence.”

“When Superintendent Jara and I attempted to meet with you, in an effort to clear the air, you and your peers called a special meeting to sever his contract instead,” Brooks said. “During the pandemic, when I questioned your erratic and micromanaging behavior, which was very clearly outside the scope of your duties in your role, you told me that I suck as a leader and refused to reflect on your own actions or take responsibility for the choices that you, yourself, made.”

Brooks said their relationship turned sour after Cavazos allegedly leaked confidential information from a closed session to an employee union, “which then resulted in costly attorney fees and the district’s inability to address a situation in a timely and appropriate manner.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

