School board to consider early end to Jara’s contract

Superintendent Jesus Jara, who has been at the helm of the nation’s fifth-largest school district since 2018, has had a tumultuous tenure.

The Clark County School Board will consider next week whether to end Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract early.

The School Board will consider an agenda item Feb. 7 to “end Superintendent Jara’s contract sooner than the contract’s expiration date of June 2026,” the school board said in a statement Wednesday.

“This decision is being considered due to the mutual benefit of both parties, recognizing that CCSD is in the strongest possible position to consider this transition,” the statement read. “This is a natural transition point as the district embarks on revising our five-year plan, which is set to expire this year.”

The reason for Jara’s proposed departure isn’t immediately clear. In late January, he canceled his yearly State of the Schools address due to the death of his mother.

In its Wednesday statement, the school board said that Jara and the board have “sought to improve student outcomes, strengthen the district’s finances, and implement systems to support student learning.”

“We currently have a unique opportunity to lead the district on a path forward without disrupting the district’s stability and remaining laser-focused on student outcomes in our district,” according to the statement.

Jara has faced criticism over topics such as student achievement, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning, contentious teacher contract negotiations and erroneous statements presented to state legislators.

Last year, the Clark County Education Association teachers union — as well as state Democratic Legislative leaders — called for his resignation.

CCEA said in a Wednesday news release that it has called for Jara’s resignation since January 2023 and “now it is time for the CCSD School Board Trustees to do the right thing.”

“With over 75 percent of our members expressing a loss of confidence in his leadership, our front line educators know first hand the damage done with Jara’s misleadership for our 300,000 students’ education,” the union said.

CCEA will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to “discuss Jara’s departure, as well as the accountability this district needs going forward,” according to the release.

Jara’s contract is slated to continue through June 2026. The school board voted 4-3 in October 2022 on a contract extension and boosted his salary to $395,00 a year — a $75,000 pay increase.

The school board has attempted multiple times to terminate Jara’s contract.

In July 2020, trustees voted 4-3 to adjourn a special meeting before getting to an item about his contract.

More than a year later in October 2021, the school board voted 4-3 to terminate Jara’s contract “for convenience,” meaning they didn’t need to provide a reason. They reversed course the following month.

Four days after his contract was terminated, Jara informed school board trustees that he planned to award more than $400,000 in salary increases to members of his executive cabinet.

Jara’s attorney also issued a demand letter saying the superintendent was seeking more than $2.6 million to pay out the remainder of his contract and to settle allegations of a hostile work environment.

In August 2022, the board voted to pay $95,000 in Jara’s attorney fees over his hostile work environment claims.

Last year, Jara told Broward County Public Schools in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that he was interested in a superintendent job that was open, but later withdrew from consideration.

Before coming to Clark County, Jara was deputy superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida.

