School Board to consider ending Superintendent Jara’s contract

The Clark County School Board could vote next week on whether to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s employment contract, a board agenda item shows.

The Clark County School Board is slated to possibly vote next week on whether to terminate Superintendent Jesus Jara’s employment contract.

A meeting agenda posted Friday for an Oct. 28 meeting includes an item brought by “written request of three trustees.” The names of the trustees aren’t listed.

The item says the board will discuss and possibly take action on “termination for convenience” of Jara’s employment agreement.

An email sent to school district staff about the item on Friday included this statement from Jara: “The superintendent serves at the pleasure of the board and the board can exercise its rights under the superintendent’s employment contract at any time.

“In the meantime, Superintendent Jara remains focused on improving student outcomes by steadfastly serving the students and families of the Clark County School District.”

In May, the school board voted 4-3 to approve an extension of Jara’s contract, with trustees Danielle Ford, Lisa Guzman and Linda Cavazos voting against the motion.

The action followed a dispute about whether Jara’s contract had automatically renewed for the last two years, with Jara’s representatives arguing it ended in 2023 and trustees saying it ended on June 30 this year.

The vote defined the contract term as beginning June 19, 2018 and ending Jan. 15, 2023.

Jara has been on the job since 2018 and his annual salary is $320,000.

Jara has faced criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the decision to operate with 100 percent distance learning for about a year beginning in March 2020, as well as the school reopening process.

