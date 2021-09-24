92°F
School Board to hear presentation on teachers’ health insurance

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 6:18 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County School Board on Thursday is expected to hear a presentation from the teachers union about its controversial health insurance trust.

District employees have voiced frustrations for months with THT Health, which is millions of dollars in debt.

Employees say that they’ve been dropped as patients by their medical providers because of THT Health’s nonpayment or have been threatened by collectors.

THT Health, formerly known as the Teachers Health Trust, is overseen by the Clark County Education Association.

The nonprofit was formed in 1983 and covers about 34,000 people, including teachers and other licensed school district employees and their dependents.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

