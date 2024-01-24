School Board trustee won’t seek re-election

Lisa Guzman, who has been on the board since January 2021, plans to step down after her four-year term concludes at the end of this year.

Clark County School District Board Trustee Lisa Guzman. (Clark County School District)

Clark County School Board trustee Lisa Guzman announced Wednesday that she’s not running for re-election.

Guzman, who has been on the board since January 2021, plans to step down after her four-year term concludes at the end of this year.

“I have tried to be the best Trustee for our students because, at the end of the day, they are the ones who matter,” she wrote in an announcement on the social media platform X. “I look forward to finishing out my term and supporting the person my community chooses.”

Four school board seats are up for election this year. They’re currently occupied by Guzman (District A), Katie Williams (District B), board President Evelyn Garcia Morales (District C) and Lola Brooks (District E).

The candidate filing period is March 4-15. The primary election is June 11 and the general election is Nov. 5.

Guzman wrote that she has tried over the last three years to make changes in the Clark County School District.

“I have worked to change the culture within the district,” she wrote. “I believe that administrators know that their staff are important to the education and lives of our students.”

Guzman represents District A, which encompasses areas of Henderson, Boulder City and Laughlin.

The school board has seven elected members and four newly-appointed non-voting members.

In the announcement Wednesday, Guzman wrote that she has served on many committees, including bond oversight and school naming, and on the Nevada Association of School Boards.

“I loved representing my community and will continue to show up,” Guzman wrote. “I know that there will be amazing people running for this seat.”

She said she will not be endorsing anyone until after the primary election.

Guzman, who’s currently the board clerk, is a former teacher and current assistant executive director for the Nevada State Education Association.

Guzman previously ran in 2022 in the Democratic primary for the Nevada Senate District 12 race, but lost.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.