School Board will consider $250K payout for Jara

The Clark County School Board is meeting Thursday to consider Superintendent Jesus Jara’s conditional resignation and a $250,000 payout.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara talks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal during an interview at the CCSD Administrative Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jara, who has been the district’s top leader since 2018, announced in late January that he intends to leave the position.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes three items related to Jara’s proposed departure: a contract amendment, appointing an interim superintendent and long-term planning for finding a new permanent leader.

If the contract amendment is approved, Jara’s last day on the job will be Feb. 23.

The amendment also proposes that Jara will receive a single payment equal to about six months of pay — less than originally proposed. He wouldn’t be paid for any unused leave or attorneys fees.

A statement from the School Board, which is included with meeting materials, calls it a “proposed compromise.”

Earlier this month, the board decided in a split vote to reject a contract amendment that called for a severance payment equal to one year’s salary and benefits. Jara’s yearly salary is $395,000. It also proposed paying Jara for unused leave.

Trustees decided instead to terminate Jara’s contract — which was supposed to continue through June 2026 — “for convenience” and directed the board attorney to negotiate alternative terms. Trustees also will consider appointing an interim superintendent.

Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell and Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie indicated that they would be willing to be considered if there’s an emergency need, according to meeting materials.

During his tenure, Jara has faced criticism related to topics such as his handling of teacher contract negotiations and the COVID-19 pandemic, lagging student achievement, a teacher shortage and erroneous statements made to state legislators.

There has been increasing public pressure for Jara to step down, including calls for his resignation beginning last year from the Clark County Education Association teachers union and top Democratic state lawmakers.

School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales said during the meeting this month that Jara was asked to consider a “mutual agreement” to step aside in order to help the district move forward.

She also said she was concerned about the “ongoing vitriol and disrespect that some people in the community have for Jara.”

In fall 2021, a divided board voted to terminate Jara’s contract for convenience but then reversed course the following month.

