School District postpones graduation for 2020 class due to coronavirus

The Clark County School District will postpone graduation for the class of 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the district announced late Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individual schools will develop school-specific celebration plans that observe Centers for Disease Control social distancing recommendations.

“Specific information on graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020 will be shared with school communities when the school plans are finalized,” an emailed statement said.

