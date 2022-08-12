School district reports 1st monkeypox case, in Summerlin

The Clark County School District said Friday it was notified by the Southern Nevada Health District of a confirmed case at Palo Verde High School.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School District announced Friday that a person at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

It’s the first case that has been announced in the district, which has nearly 300,000 students and about 40,000 employees.

“Monkeypox is not generally spread in the classroom setting,” according to a school message to parents.

The notice doesn’t say if the affected person is a student or employee.

In a statement, the district said it was informed Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District of a confirmed case of monkeypox.

The message to parents said the school is working with the health district to determine “who may need additional evaluation.”

The health district will notify parents if their child needs to be tested or monitored, according to the message.

The health district conducts contact tracing and notifications, and the school district responds accordingly to “mitigate the spread of the virus and clean and disinfect areas,” according to the statement.

As of Friday, 75 probable and confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County, according to the health district.

“The risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low based on the information available,” the health district said on its website.

Those infected with monkeypox often have flu-like symptoms and/or a rash within three weeks of being exposed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness is typically spread through close, intimate contact. Most U.S. cases have been among men who have sex with men.

“The virus spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics used by someone who has monkeypox, or prolonged face-to-face contact,” according to the school message to parents.

For more information about monkeypox and who’s eligible for a vaccine, visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

