School zones active around many CCSD campuses for food pickup

Vehicles travel through a school zone near Bob Miller Middle School in Henderson on Aug. 26, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas-Review Journal)

No, those school zones haven’t been activated by accident even with Clark County School District students carrying out distance learning to start the new academic year.

School zones are active at over 300 locations across the Las Vegas Valley that are serving as food pickup locations, where students can get both breakfast and lunch each school day, according to CCSD.

School zone flashing lights and the lower speed limits that accompany them are on and being enforced by local law enforcement agencies surrounding the sites. The reduced speed limits are needed to keep those using the food distribution sites safe.

The hours the school zones are in effect vary depending on the location.

Of the 320,000 students in CCSD, 67 percent qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, according to the school district.

Interested families can find out if they qualify for the food distribution program by filling out an online form.

