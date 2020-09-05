Search moves forward for new Nevada State College president

Nevada State College in Henderson announced on Twitter that it is beginning the search process for a new president and search forums are scheduled for Oct. 1.

Nevada State College (Facebook)

The Nevada System of Higher Education is beginning the search process for a new Nevada State College president.

In a Friday announcement on Twitter, Nevada State College in Henderson — which has more than 5,500 students — wrote president search forums are scheduled for Oct. 1.

“Forums for faculty, staff, students, alumni, Foundation board members, & community members will be held to discuss the presidential search,” the college wrote. “Info about how to attend the forum, as well as how to submit questions, will be made available soon.”

In March, current NSC President Bart Patterson — who became interim president in November 2011 and president in April 2012 — announced he’s stepping down effective June 30, 2021.

NSHE has been busy with job searches in recent months in response to turnover among college and university officials.

In June, Melody Rose was hired as the new NSHE chancellor. She started her new job on Monday.

She’s replacing outgoing NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly, who was appointed in June 2017 and is stepping down. His contract was extended to Dec. 31 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s transitioning to an advisory role now that Rose has started.

UNLV has a new president, Keith Whitfield, who started on the job Aug. 24. He replaces acting UNLV President Marta Meana, who has been on the job since June 2018. She announced in February she wouldn’t seek the position permanently.

NSHE is also in the midst of a search process for a new University of Nevada, Reno president. Finalists will come to campus the week of Sept. 14 for public forums and interviews. NSHE’s Board of Regents could make a decision that week.

In October 2019, current UNR President Marc Johnson announced he planned to leave his job in June to return to a professor position. But this spring, NSHE regents voted to extend Johnson’s contract through Dec. 31 due to the pandemic.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.