Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately

It is not clear if the Clark County School District will speed reopening plans in response to the green light from the governor.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a directive allowing Nevada schools to reopen buildings and athletic facilities immediately, ending a nearly three-month closure triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive, signed “just in time for summer school,” according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Education, allows school districts, as well as charter and private schools, to choose whether to reopen their sites effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Any facilities that do reopen must not exceed the lesser of either 50 percent capacity or 50 persons in an “appropriately-sized space that enables all social distancing requirements to be satisfied,” according to the release.

“In the interest of the health and safety of local communities, districts and schools may continue to keep school facilities closed to students, staff, parents, guardians, and/or the public at their discretion,” the release states.

The Review-Journal reached out to the Clark County School District for an update on plans to reopen its facilities for the summer based on the governor’s guidance but did not receive an immediate response. The district has previously said it would continue following a distance learning plan for summer school, though some employees returned to school buildings at the beginning of Phase Two of the district’s reopening plan Monday.

Sisolak’s directive also allows school districts to reopen their athletic facilities for training, practices and competition in accordance to guidelines from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. That guidance calls for screening athletes and coaches prior to workouts and limiting the number of participants per session, among other precautions.

Spectators will not be allowed at school sporting events during Phase Two, according to the NIAA.

Schools may also reopen their athletic facilities to the public under Sisolak’s directive.

“For the last three months, our students, families and educators demonstrated tremendous flexibility and resiliency when asked to stay at home and switch to distance learning to flatten the COVID-19 infection rate curve. I know this hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud Nevadans took this seriously,” Sisolak said in a statement. “This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront.”

Additional guidance on summer learning from the Nevada Department of Education says “all instruction must be held in spaces that allow students to to remain at least six feet apart.”

Employees interacting with students, parents or other members of the public must wear face coverings, according to the NDE guidance.

Schools should also reduce the numbers of students per bus, work with local health authorities to implement screening protocols and, when possible, designate supplies for individual students, the department said.

The department also states schools may host graduation ceremonies with 50 or fewer people following strict social distancing protocols, or host drive-up ceremonies or celebrations.

Summer school aside, all school districts will also still need to develop plans for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year, the news release stated.

Districts and schools must present plans to their governing body for approval in a public meeting at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-21 school year, according to the directive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.