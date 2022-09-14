Smoke from wildfires causes UNR, Washoe school closures

The Washoe County School District and University of Nevada, Reno, canceled in-person classes Wednesday because of hazardous air quality.

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire near Foresthill, California, is affecting the Reno area.

The Washoe County School District — which has about 62,000 students — canceled classes because of “hazardous air quality as a result of area wildfires,” according to an announcement on Twitter.

Classes are continuing as normal, though, in the Incline and Gerlach areas, the district said.

UNR announced it would cancel in-person classes and close offices Wednesday, but the Incline Village site remains operational.

Universitywide, “web classes and essential services will continue,” UNR said in a news release.

The university asked employees to talk with their supervisors to determine “if their work on campus is essential,” according to the release.

Remote work is approved for employees who don’t need to come to campus, per their supervisor, UNR said.

“The University would like to recognize and thank all the first responders and firefighters working tirelessly to keep our community and surrounding regions safe,” according to the news release.

Some other Washoe County schools also made the decision to cancel classes Wednesday.

Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno said in an announcement on Twitter that most classes and services would be held remotely.

“However, TMCC physical locations will remain open,” the college wrote. “If being at one of our air conditioned locations is a better option for you, we welcome you to be in person.”

