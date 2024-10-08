Southeast Career Technical Academy manufacturing teacher awarded $100K prize

Manufacturing teacher Alex Bechtler was greeted Tuesday with a red carpet and a $100,000 check after winning a nationwide competition with more than 900 applicants.

Tae Kang, program manager with Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, applauds manufacturing teacher Alex Bechtler during a presentation honoring Bechtler at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd listens during a presentation honoring manufacturing teacher Alex Bechtler at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts to a speech by a student at an event honoring him at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts emotionally as Tae Kang, program manager with Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, delivers a speech at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts as everyone applauds at an event honoring him at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, poses for a photo with former and current students at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, hugs a student at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, hugs fellow teacher Patrick Vieira at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, hugs student Rose Hughes, 16, at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts as students surprise him at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts as students surprise him at Southeast Career Technical Academy in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Bechtler won the 2024 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for teaching excellence and $100,000 towards his class. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

“What elevates Mr. Bechtler beyond everyone else is he has the ability to find a spark inside his students. And he has the extreme ability to ignite that spark.” Southeast Career Technical Academy Principal Isabelle Sanchez said.

The award — $70,000 of which will be used for the school and $30,000 to Bechtler himself — was given by Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, which has been giving the awards since 2017 with the goal of advancing excellent skilled trades.

Bechtler said he will put the $70,000 toward equipment such as a drill press and mechanical trainers.

“We’re definitely going to go to harbor freight and stock up on some tools that we need that in order to teach a better class within our room,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bechtler runs the advanced manufacturing program at the Clark County School District school, which has been praised for the success of his students. Upon graduation, students are offered salaries of up to $70,000, according to a press release.

“As you know, we have a vision. And that vision is to be the best,” Bechtler said.

Congresswoman Dina Titus agreed with that designation.

“You talk about being the best in the state, and I think that is absolutely where you’re headed if you’re not already there, because your reputation precedes you. You make us very, very proud,” Titus said at the event.

Titus also highlighted Bechtler’s accomplishments — he is the most certified automation instructor in the country and has trained and certified 55 other instructors from 31 schools.

Bechtler served for 10 years as a civil engineer and structural craftsman in the U.S. Air Force. As he was transitioning out of the military, it was his wife, Melissa Bechtler, who thought he would make a great teacher.

Students

At the event, several students said he had changed their lives.

Rose Hughes said she was going to be a nurse until she met teacher Alex Bechtler.

“You changed that real quick,” she said.

Now, Hughes plans to go into engineering. She called Bechtler the most passionate and loving teacher she has ever had.

“I want to love my job as much as you do,” she said.

Armando Rodriguez said the program has made him more advanced than his classmates at UNLV. In his three-hour class, Rodriguez typically completes his work in around 30 minutes. Then, he helps his other classmates catch up.

‘Sometimes you wonder if they’re real’

Bechtler choked up as he expressed his gratitude for winning.

“When you see these,” he said, pointing to the large check, “sometimes you wonder if they’re real.”

Bechtler was a finalist for the prize last year and thanked the people who had encouraged him to apply again this year.

He also thanked everyone who had helped get him there, including his family, students and colleagues.

“This doesn’t happen without a bunch of people behind you,” Bechtler said.

