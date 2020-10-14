Southern Nevada colleges see COVID-19 uptick, but numbers still low

UNLV, which has more than 31,000 students, has reported 208 cases among students and employees since the pandemic began.

A signs reminds people to wear a mask at UNLV in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada colleges and universities have seen a slight uptick in weekly reports of COVID-19 cases among students, but numbers still remain low overall.

UNLV, which has more than 31,000 students, has reported 208 cases among students and employees since the pandemic began. Of those, 30 cases — 29 of which were students — were reported for the week ending Oct. 9. It’s the largest number of student cases in a single week since late May, which is the oldest information included in UNLV’s online weekly coronavirus reports.

“We have seen an increase the last couple of weeks, but the number of cases we’re seeing is in line with the rates we’re seeing in the community,” said UNLV epidemiologist Brian Labus, who serves on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 medical advisory team.

Southern Nevada Health District data shows the age group with the highest rate of infection is 18-to-24-year-olds, Labus said Wednesday. “In our community, young people are getting infected most frequently.”

The Nevada Hospital Association said Tuesday there’s an increase statewide in the number of patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

“It is too early to clearly define, however this could be signaling either the beginning of a fall resurgence or the profound apathy of the general public coupled with poor masking and social distancing etiquette,” the association said in a statement. But the association said hospital infrastructure remains in good condition and isn’t at risk of over saturation.

As for Nevada colleges and universities, they’re reporting COVID-19 case numbers on their websites, but that doesn’t mean those who tested positive contracted the virus while on campus. And most classes are being held remotely.

UNLV cases

UNLV is offering about 80 percent of classes remotely for fall semester. The university recently announced it plans to stick with a similar mix of in-person and remote classes for spring semester, and in-person classes will continue to be capped at 50 students.

Of UNLV’s 208 reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 164 were among students, 32 among staff and 12 among faculty. Of those who tested positive, 91 were on campus while infectious, according to the university’s case tracking website.

COVID-19 cases in residence halls at UNLV are driving some cases, but “we’re not seeing a lot of widespread disease,” Labus said. It may also be easier to identify cases among students living in residence halls because they’re in need of accommodations such as having food delivered, he said.

In a message Tuesday to students and employees, UNLV President Keith Whitfield thanked them for their efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The traditional flu season is upon us and the holidays are around the corner,” he wrote. “That, combined with the growing urgency to have things ‘return to normal,’ makes the likelihood of a resurgence of COVID-19 possible in Southern Nevada. We cannot and should not let our guard down and ignore the public health guidelines we’ve been following.”

He said he recognizes that all of this “can be exhausting and stressful, but the most effective action we can all take right now is prevention.”

COVID-19 cases at other colleges

College of Southern Nevada, which has 27,000 students and three Las Vegas Valley campuses, has reported 83 cases since March 1 and of those, 69 were students. The college reported 16 cases last week, all affecting students.

Nevada State College in Henderson, which has more than 5,500 students, has reported 27 cases since March 1. Of those, 24 were among students.

The college has reported six student cases since Oct. 6, according to the school’s website. But one of those students who had a presumed positive case based on a rapid test ended up receiving a negative result on a different test shortly thereafter. And many of the students who have recently tested positive haven’t been on campus since spring semester.

University of Nevada, Reno — which has about 20,700 students — has seen significantly higher COVID-19 case numbers than its Southern Nevada counterparts, with 635 among students and 42 among faculty/staff since the pandemic began.

Compared with Southern Nevada college and universities “what they’re seeing at UNR is very different because they’re in a very different situation,” Labus said.

UNR is a residential campus with different risks than UNLV, he said. UNR has about 2,400 students living in residence halls this semester, compared with about 1,000 at UNLV.

For the week ending Oct. 9, UNR saw 50 cases — 47 of which were among students. That’s down more than half compared with the 111 cases the previous week.

UNR announced last week it will switch to fully remote instruction after Thanksgiving for the rest of fall semester. The school also won’t have fans at its football season opener Oct. 24 against Wyoming at Mackay Stadium, with the exception of family members of athletes. And the university has closed its E.L. Wiegand Fitness Center for the rest of the semester.

