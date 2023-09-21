State announces $2.6B education accountability measure

Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced the "Acing Accountability" initiative during a press conference at Mater Academy Mountain Vista, a public charter school in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State officials announced Thursday that they would establish accountability metrics related to an additional $2.6 billion in funding for K-12 public education over the next two years.

Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert announced the “Acing Accountability” initiative during a press conference at Mater Academy Mountain Vista, a public charter school in Las Vegas.

Lombardo signed the largest education budget in state history earlier this year. The Acting Accountability initiative will set metrics related to student achievement.

After the news conference, the Clark County Education Association released a statement supporting the measure but expressing doubt in CCSD leadership following through on its goals.

“CCEA supports the Governor’s efforts to impose standards for accountability in public education. We supported it during the legislative session, and we support it moving forward. We also support Speaker (Steve) Yeager’s legislation to establish standards of accountability. The executive and legislative branches have established a precedent that student outcomes must improve.

“Unfortunately, CCEA has no confidence in Superintendent (Jesus) Jara or CCSD Trustees to live up to this standard for improved student outcomes. During the Legislative Session, in a special hearing, Jara stated improvements are occurring, but ‘you just can’t see them.’ That sums up Jara’s response to accountability.

“It is clear to CCEA that this Superintendent has gone rouge—he hasn’t listened to the demands for accountability from the Governor or Legislative Leadership in the past so one has to ask why would he change now.

“Though CCEA will do its part to hold CCSD accountable and expose misleading reports that Jara may inevitably issue, we believe stronger measures are needed to reel the district in. We believe direct intervention like receivership should occur—removing the CCSD administration and replacing it with an interim administration by the Superintendent of Public Instruction to ensure that student outcomes improve and the historic funding levels passed this past legislative session find their way into the classroom.”

